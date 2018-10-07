A Dallas Cowboys cornerback has been indicted on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an incident off the Dallas North Tollway in Plano last October, officials said.

Marquez White, 23, who was on the Cowboys' practice squad last season, was indicted in Collin County in June, according to online court records.

The incident happened Oct. 20 in the 7200 block of Dallas Parkway, the Tollway access road, a police report said.

Details about the case were not provided by police on Monday, but WFAA reached White's attorney, Toby Shook, who said the incident started when another driver didn't yield to White on the Tollway.

White then tapped his brakes, Shook said, which angered the other driver. The other driver pulled alongside White, rolled down his window and began cursing at White, calling him the N-word, Shook said.

White – who has a concealed handgun license, according to Shook – then grabbed his gun and showed it to the other driver.

The other driver was not able to be reached Monday.

Plano police initially filed a misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct against White, according to a police report. The grand jury charged White with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

White didn't know the case was sent to a grand jury because any notices would have been sent to his old address in Tallahassee, Fla., where White played in college at Florida State, Shook said.

Shook said he is hoping to have the case dismissed.

© 2018 WFAA