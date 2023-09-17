Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes 7-year-old kid's day by tossing him his hat

Prescott tossed his hat to a little boy as he ran off the field pregame, before the Cowboys home opener against the Jets

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — All it takes is one moment to create a lifelong fan. And Dak Prescott did that on Sunday, as he ran off the field during pregame before the Dallas Cowboys home opener at AT&T Stadium.

As Prescott ran off the field, he tossed his hat up into the stands, to an excited young boy. The young kid, who is dad said is 7 years old -- "almost 8!" the young man clarified -- was struck with awe, as he looked at Prescott's hat.

Dak Prescott throws his hat to a 7-year-old kid, and check out the look on this kid’s face… Posted by Mike Leslie on Sunday, September 17, 2023