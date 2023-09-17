Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes 7-year-old kid's day by tossing him his hat

ARLINGTON, Texas — All it takes is one moment to create a lifelong fan. And Dak Prescott did that on Sunday, as he ran off the field during pregame before the Dallas Cowboys home opener at AT&T Stadium.
As Prescott ran off the field, he tossed his hat up into the stands, to an excited young boy. The young kid, who is dad said is 7 years old -- "almost 8!" the young man clarified -- was struck with awe, as he looked at Prescott's hat.
Prescott and the Cowboys started their 2023 home slate on Sunday with a game against the New York Jets. In the first half, Prescott had two touchdown passes to lead his team to an 18-10 advantage at the break.