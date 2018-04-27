"I was the missing piece of the puzzle."

The Dallas Cowboys selected Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch with the 19th pick in the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium.

"I have no doubt in my mind, this is where I was supposed to end up," Vander Esch said late Thursday night. "To actually be picked where I've always wanted to go, I'm super thankful and couldn't be more blessed to get the opportunity.

At 6'4" and 256 pounds, Vander Esch notched 141 tackles and four sacks as a redshirt junior for Boise State last season. He was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

"I've always wanted to play in Dallas my whole entire life, but that doesn't mean anything unless I show it on the field," Vander Esch said.

Vander Esch comes from the small Idaho town of Riggins, with a population of only a few hundred. His high school wasn't big enough to field an 11-man football team. He played eight-man at Salmon River High School.

Leighton Vander Esch -

from 8-man football to your @dallascowboys after starting one-year in college. Talk about a dream-come-true.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/4VcUrN0EzJ — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) April 27, 2018

"We've got Super Bowls to win," Vander Esch told the NFL Network's Deion Sanders in an interview after he was selected. "A lot of them."

“We’ve got Super Bowls to win, a lot of ‘em.”

-Leighton Vander Esch #Cowboys 1st Round pick pic.twitter.com/g0LgYRL2S9 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) April 27, 2018

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott showed his support of the pick, tweeting "Let's Go Chase 6!" at Vander Esch.

Yes Sir!!! @VanderEsch38 Let’s Go Chase 6! — Dak Prescott (@dak) April 27, 2018

With the Vander Esch selection, Dallas passed on the opportunity to draft a receiver following the release of Dez Bryant.

Receivers Calvin Ridley and DJ Moore were both available at the 19th pick. Moore went 24th overall to the Carolina Panthers. Ridley went 26th overall to the Falcons.

Cowboys officials also said they didn't consider trading up to get Florida State safety Derwin James, who was picked 17th by the Chargers.

The Cowboys' next pick will be in the 2nd round Friday night at 50th overall.

At 9:20pm, not ten minutes after he was selected by the #Cowboys, @VanderEsch38 had 6,456 followers.



That'll probably clear 50k by the time he's introduced at The Star tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/biCWo7bCs4 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 27, 2018

The reaction at AT&T Stadium when it’s announced that the #DallasCowboys are officially on the clock. pic.twitter.com/AKAvBkWfVz — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 27, 2018

Stephen Jones and Will McClay share a hug in the #Cowboys draft room.

Cowboys will say they got their man - Leighton Vander Esch from Boise St.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/uTgrQR5gmf — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) April 27, 2018

Mayfield goes No. 1

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield went No. 1 overall to Cleveland, followed by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley to the New York Giants.

Four quarterbacks went in the first 10 picks -- Mayfield, USC's Sam Darnold to the Jets at No. 3, Wyoming's Josh Allen to the Bills at No. 7 and UCLA's Josh Rosen to the Cardinals at No. 10.

The Super Bowl-champion Eagles traded the final pick of the first round to the Ravens, who picked Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

© 2018 WFAA