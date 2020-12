Texans looking for third straight win in showdown with Colts | Live updates

The Texans are 4-7 and Colts are 7-4.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are on a roll, winners of their last two games. They hope to keep that streak -- and their slim playoff hopes -- alive when the Indianapolis Colts visit NRG Stadium.

Houston is coming off back-to-back wins over Jacksonville and Detroit. Indy lost last Sunday to Tennessee.

Houston also got news this past week that both WR Will Fuller and safety Brandon Roby would miss the remainder of the season for violating the league's PED policy.

At halftime, it was Indianapolis, 24, Houston 20. Below are highlights from the game so far.

First half

Indianapolis got on the board first with a Phillip Rivers 21-yard TD pass to TY Hilton on the opening drive. 7-0 Colts.

Houston came right back with as Deshaun Watson took it in himself from 11 yards out. 7-7.

Before the Texans first touchdown, Watson showed his unbelievable escape ability on this pass to Keke Coutee.

With the Colts leading 14-10, Phillip Rivers gave the Colts a two-score lead with this pass to Jonathan Taylor good for 39 yards and the score. At that point, it was 21-10 Colts.

For Houston's JJ Watt, it's another day of rewriting the record books.

With that sack, #Texans DE @JJWatt has passed three players to move into 31st place on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 101.0. Watt has also recorded his 24th career game with at least three tackles for loss, which is the most since TFLs began being tracked in 1999. pic.twitter.com/NmPIxh0GIY — Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 6, 2020

Houston closed the gap with this David Johnson run. 21-17 Colts.

The teams closed out the first half by trading field goals. Colts led at the break, 24-20.

Second half

The Texans came into the game light at wide receiver. In the second half, we learned the team got a little lighter as Brandin Cooks was being evaluated for a concussion.

#Texans Injury Update: #13 WR Brandin Cooks is being evaluated for a concussion.#INDvsHOU — Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 6, 2020