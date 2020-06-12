Texans looking for third straight win in showdown with Colts | Live updates

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are on a roll, winners of their last two games. They hope to keep that streak -- and their slim playoff hopes -- alive when the Indianapolis Colts visit NRG Stadium.
Houston is coming off back-to-back wins over Jacksonville and Detroit. Indy lost last Sunday to Tennessee.
Houston also got news this past week that both WR Will Fuller and safety Brandon Roby would miss the remainder of the season for violating the league's PED policy.
At halftime, it was Indianapolis, 24, Houston 20. Below are highlights from the game so far.
First half
Indianapolis got on the board first with a Phillip Rivers 21-yard TD pass to TY Hilton on the opening drive. 7-0 Colts.
Houston came right back with as Deshaun Watson took it in himself from 11 yards out. 7-7.
Before the Texans first touchdown, Watson showed his unbelievable escape ability on this pass to Keke Coutee.
With the Colts leading 14-10, Phillip Rivers gave the Colts a two-score lead with this pass to Jonathan Taylor good for 39 yards and the score. At that point, it was 21-10 Colts.
For Houston's JJ Watt, it's another day of rewriting the record books.
Houston closed the gap with this David Johnson run. 21-17 Colts.
The teams closed out the first half by trading field goals. Colts led at the break, 24-20.
Second half
The Texans came into the game light at wide receiver. In the second half, we learned the team got a little lighter as Brandin Cooks was being evaluated for a concussion.
There had been no scoring in the second half until midway through, when Watson was sacked in Houston's end zone for a safety. 26-20 Indy.