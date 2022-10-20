The incident happened on June 11, just months after being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLYDE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a body cam video on Thursday of Cleveland Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson being pulled over just months after being traded to Cleveland.

The incident happened on Monday, June 11, when Watson was pulled over by an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer in Clyde, Ohio.

The officer clocked Watson traveling at 97 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone on the Ohio Turnpike in his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

In the video that can be viewed in the media player at the top of the story, the faces of a passenger in the front seat and back seat are blurred, as well as a dog.

In the video, the officer informed Watson that his speed was "a little fast for a warning" and issued him a citation. Watson appeared to be fully cooperative with the officer that pulled him over.

Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension after agreeing to a settlement with the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The suspension comes as a result of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is currently facing two lawsuits related to the accusations and has previously settled 23 civil suits regarding the claims.

Last week, Watson was allowed to return to the Browns' facility and will be able to practice on Nov .14.

The quarterback is set to make his debut for the Browns on Sunday, Dec. 4, against his former team, the Texans.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Oct. 13, 2022.