Who is the Chiefs' backup quarterback? Meet Chad Henne

This is Chad Henne’s fifth season with the Chiefs. Here are a few more things to know about the NFL veteran.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, but was able to play in the AFC Championship Game and led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl berth. However, should he re-injure the ankle, backup QB Chad Henne will be the one to step in for the Chiefs.

Henne, a 15-year veteran of the NFL, filled in for Mahomes during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and led the offense to a 12-play, 98-yard touchdown drive before Mahomes re-entered the game in the second half.

Where did Chad Henne go to college?

Henne starred for the University of Michigan from 2004 to 2007 before entering the NFL. During his freshman season, he led the Wolverines to the 2005 Rose Bowl where they lost to Vince Young and the Texas Longhorns, 38-37.

During his time at Michigan, Henne finished his career with 9,715 passing yards, 87 touchdown passes, and 37 interceptions.

How much does Chad Henne make?

According to Spotrac.com, Chad Henne signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Kansas City that included an $880,000 signing bonus. After four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, six with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and five with the Chiefs, Henne has earned a total of $38,605,500. That includes $9,346,000 in signing bonuses and $584,500 in incentives.

How long has Chad Henne been with the Chiefs?

The 2022-23 season is Chad Henne's fifth season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to joining the team, he played six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Henne started his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins after they selected him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft with 57th overall pick. He then spent four seasons with them, starting in 31 games.