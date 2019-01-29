HOUSTON — Before the crack of the pads, it’s the crafting of the shoulder pads by a Douglas Pads & Sports, a small Houston company, with a big stake in the game.

“To the (best of) our knowledge, we’re the No. 1 pad in the NFL right now,” said Ryan Huntsman, the chief operating office of Douglas Pads & Sports.

Huntsman is giving KHOU 11 News a behind-the-scenes look at how the company makes its shoulder pads and what he believes sets Douglas apart from the competition.

On the outside, Douglas Pads is your basic building. On the inside, though, the lobby is full of game-used shoulder pads from some of the company’s most famous – and most satisfied – customers: 19 Heisman Trophy winners and 10 Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award recipients.

Both New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff wear Douglas pads.

Brady’s game-used pads do not appear on the lobby wall, however.

“After his first Super Bowl MVP (award), we reached out to him to see if we could get him on, he said ‘I think I have a few more left in me,’” explained Huntsman.

Yup, Brady was right.

Douglas’ winning formula?

It hasn’t changed much since the Douglas family transitioned from flak jackets in the mid-80s. It starts with splitting fabric; sealing and sewing.

So what sets Douglas’ shoulder pads apart from all the others?

First, it’s something Huntsman calls ‘air management technology,’ which helps disperse energy from the impact throughout pad.

The pads are also made in the USA.

But the biggest thing may be this: people.

The company has roughly 30 employees. It once had the ability to make five pads a day; now it can produce 250, in a day, if needed.

Nearly all work is done by hand, too, thanks to the staff’s experience, which is 350 years combined.

The next time you see the word ‘Douglas’ during a game, you’ll now know the name and all the foam, fasteners, plastic and pride it has in the game.