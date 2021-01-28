A bakery in a village in India is named after the Houston Texans — and it has their logo

“I got my driver to turn around the moment I saw it. I couldn’t believe it," an amazed sightseer from the Houston area tells KHOU 11.

HOUSTON — A sightseer in India recently saw something that made him do a doubletake and turn around.

Venkat Ramamurthy, a former resident of Houston, says he was “in the middle of sleep South Goa,” in Loutolim, a village in southern India, when he saw a bakery apparently named in honor of the Texans football team.

“I was doing some Portuguese heritage sightseeing in the area,” Ramamurthy tells KHOU 11. “I got my driver to turn around the moment I saw it. I couldn’t believe it!”

Now before the Texans or the NFL start legal action, it appears the business may already be closed — perhaps permanently.

Ramamurthy’s photo shows the bakery is shuttered. He speculates it was perhaps a victim of the lack of tourism caused by the COVID pandemic.