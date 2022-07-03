Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for at least 2022 season

The NFL broke the news Monday.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley's future with Georgia's team may have already been up in the air, but the former two-time national champion from the University of Alabama will officially not be playing in the 2022 season. The NFL has suspended the star player following betting allegations.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Ridley on Monday for allegedly betting on NFL games during the 2021 season, the NFL stated in a press release. The league claims an inside investigation did not discover any evidence that indicated that Ridley used any inside information or compromised any games during the season.

Ridley is suspended indefinitely, with his suspension lasting at least until the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Goodell issued a letter to Ridley to notify him of his suspension. The contents of the letter were revealed in a press release by the NFL.

"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success - and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league - than upholding the integrity of the game." Goodell said in his letter. "This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL."

"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction," he continued. "In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions."

Ridley's first chance to petition for reinstatement is Feb. 15, 2023. The star wide receiver, however, also has the ability to appeal his suspension by filing a notice with the league within three days.

"We were first made aware of the league's investigation on Feb. 9." The Atlanta Falcons said in a statement. "We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

Calvin Ridley has issued a string of statements in social media posts following the announcement of the suspension.

"I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem," Ridley said on Twitter.

"I couldn’t even watch football at that point," he wrote in another Tweet.

