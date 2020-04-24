3 Houston-area athletes selected in first round of 2020 NFL Draft

CeeDee Lamb, K’Lavon Chaisson and Kenneth Murray were all taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night.

HOUSTON — Three Houston-area athletes were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday, a draft unlike any other, as selectors, prospects and commissioner Roger Goodell were all at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, a Foster High School alumnus, was selected No. 17 overall by the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas bolstered an already strong receiving unit that includes Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup by taking Oklahoma playmaker CeeDee Lamb, another All-American. Lamb was a Biletnikoff Award finalist last season.

Drafted 20th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars was LSU linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, a North Shore High School alumnus. The national champion led the Tigers in tackles for loss (13 1-2) last season, but has an injury history.

The San Diego Chargers traded up with the New England Patriots to take Oklahoma wide receiver Kenneth Murray, an Elkins High School alumnus. Murray had 17 tackles for loss, including four sacks last season for the Sooners.

The Houston Texans were spectators during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. They did not have a pick in the opening round. The move that left Houston without a first-round pick was an important one: securing left tackle Laremy Tunsil to make sure franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson would stop taking such a pounding.