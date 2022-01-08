Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games following accusations of sexual misconduct. Here are other recent suspensions by the NFL.

HOUSTON — Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson finally learned his punishment Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The current Cleveland Browns quarterback has been suspended for six games, according to the Associated Press.

The NFL has three days to appeal the decision by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, but the NFL Players Association already said it would abide by her ruling.

The league initially pushed for an indefinite suspension of at least one year and at least a $5 million fine for the 26-year-old Watson during a three-day hearing before Robinson in June.

Watson can continue to practice and play in exhibition games before his suspension begins the first week of the regular season.

Watson is expected to miss games against the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots.

Other notable NFL suspensions

Here's how Watson's punishment compares to other player suspensions under the NFL’s personal conduct policy:

2022: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley: Betting on NFL games; suspended the entire season

2021 — Jarron Jones: Criminal plea after multiple incidents of domestic violence; suspended 10 games

2021 — Running back Derrius Guice: Domestic violence; suspended six games

2020 — Wide receiver Antonio Brown: Multiple violations of personal conduct policy; suspended eight games

2020 — Free agent running back Mark Walton: Domestic violence accusation; suspended eight games

2019 — Miami Dolphins RB Mark Walton: Multiple violations of NFL policies after three arrests in three months; suspended four games

2019 — Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt: Assault caught on video; suspended eight games

2019 — Seattle defensive lineman Jarran Reed: Assault accusation; suspended six games

2019 — Raiders guard Richie Incognito: Disorderly conduct; suspended two games

2018 — Seattle linebacker Mychal Kendricks: Insider trading; suspended eight games

2018 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston: Accused of touching female Uber driver inappropriately in 2016; suspended three games

2018 — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith: Domestic violence; suspended four games

2017 — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott: Domestic violence; suspended six games

2017 — Kicker Josh Brown: Domestic violence; suspended six games

2017 — Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones; Assault; suspended one game

2015 — Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy: Domestic violence; suspended 10 games; arbitrator later reduced his suspension to four games

2014 — Baltimore running back Ray Rice: Domestic violence caught on video; suspended indefinitely but won appeal; no other team signed him and he later retired.

2015 — Defensive lineman Aldon Smith; reinstated in 2020

2014 — Aldon Smith: Substance abuse policy; suspended nine games

2014 — Vikings running back Adrian Peterson: Felony child abuse charge which was later reduced to misdemeanor reckless assault after Peterson pleaded guilty; suspended indefinitely; reinstated in 2015

2010 — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger: Accusation of sexual assault by two women; suspended six games, which was later reduced to four games by Commissioner Roger Goodell. He was never charged.

2008 — Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones: Multiple violations of personal conduct policy; suspended six games

2008 — Vikings offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie: Aggravated battery after street brawl; suspended four games

2007 — Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones: Multiple violations of personal conduct policy; suspended entire season

2007 — Falcons quarterback Michael Vick: Dogfighting; suspended indefinitely; reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell in 2009.

2007 — Bears defensive tackle Tank Johnson: Gun charge; suspended eight games