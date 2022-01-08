HOUSTON — Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson finally learned his punishment Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
The current Cleveland Browns quarterback has been suspended for six games, according to the Associated Press.
The NFL has three days to appeal the decision by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, but the NFL Players Association already said it would abide by her ruling.
The league initially pushed for an indefinite suspension of at least one year and at least a $5 million fine for the 26-year-old Watson during a three-day hearing before Robinson in June.
Watson can continue to practice and play in exhibition games before his suspension begins the first week of the regular season.
Watson is expected to miss games against the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots.
Other notable NFL suspensions
Here's how Watson's punishment compares to other player suspensions under the NFL’s personal conduct policy:
2022: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley: Betting on NFL games; suspended the entire season
2021 — Jarron Jones: Criminal plea after multiple incidents of domestic violence; suspended 10 games
2021 — Running back Derrius Guice: Domestic violence; suspended six games
2020 — Wide receiver Antonio Brown: Multiple violations of personal conduct policy; suspended eight games
2020 — Free agent running back Mark Walton: Domestic violence accusation; suspended eight games
2019 — Miami Dolphins RB Mark Walton: Multiple violations of NFL policies after three arrests in three months; suspended four games
2019 — Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt: Assault caught on video; suspended eight games
2019 — Seattle defensive lineman Jarran Reed: Assault accusation; suspended six games
2019 — Raiders guard Richie Incognito: Disorderly conduct; suspended two games
2018 — Seattle linebacker Mychal Kendricks: Insider trading; suspended eight games
2018 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston: Accused of touching female Uber driver inappropriately in 2016; suspended three games
2018 — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith: Domestic violence; suspended four games
2017 — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott: Domestic violence; suspended six games
2017 — Kicker Josh Brown: Domestic violence; suspended six games
2017 — Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones; Assault; suspended one game
2015 — Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy: Domestic violence; suspended 10 games; arbitrator later reduced his suspension to four games
2014 — Baltimore running back Ray Rice: Domestic violence caught on video; suspended indefinitely but won appeal; no other team signed him and he later retired.
2015 — Defensive lineman Aldon Smith; reinstated in 2020
2014 — Aldon Smith: Substance abuse policy; suspended nine games
2014 — Vikings running back Adrian Peterson: Felony child abuse charge which was later reduced to misdemeanor reckless assault after Peterson pleaded guilty; suspended indefinitely; reinstated in 2015
2010 — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger: Accusation of sexual assault by two women; suspended six games, which was later reduced to four games by Commissioner Roger Goodell. He was never charged.
2008 — Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones: Multiple violations of personal conduct policy; suspended six games
2008 — Vikings offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie: Aggravated battery after street brawl; suspended four games
2007 — Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones: Multiple violations of personal conduct policy; suspended entire season
2007 — Falcons quarterback Michael Vick: Dogfighting; suspended indefinitely; reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell in 2009.
2007 — Bears defensive tackle Tank Johnson: Gun charge; suspended eight games
2007 — Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry: Multiple violations of personal conduct policy; suspended eight games