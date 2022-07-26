The Woodlands native Danny Amendola retires from NFL, agent confirms

The former Houston Texans wide receiver and The Woodlands native is calling it a career after 13 seasons.

HOUSTON — The Woodlands native and former Houston Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola is calling it a career, his agent confirmed Monday night.

Amendola spent 13 seasons in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in the process.

During his career, Amendola played for five teams including the Rams, Patriots, Dolphins and Lions, before eventually coming home to Houston last season.

Following the announcement, Amendola posted a montage of highlights on Twitter with the caption, "Wouldn't have it any other way."

Amendola, 36, played in only eight games for Houston in 2021 after being limited by arthroscopic knee surgery. But he finished his career on a high note tallying seven catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns during Houston's Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans.

For his career, the undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech ends with more than 6,200 receiving yards and more than 11,700 all-purpose yards. He also scored 24 touchdowns.

Prior to the NFL, Amendola spent four years with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Before that, he helped lead The Woodlands Highlanders to their first ever Texas high school football state championship game where they eventually lost to the North Shore Mustangs.

Amendola studied communications at Texas Tech and is rumored to be pursuing broadcasting.

2x Super Bowl champ Danny Amendola is retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons. pic.twitter.com/ILjCtDXGAC — NFL (@NFL) July 26, 2022