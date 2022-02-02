Texans head coaching candidate Brian Flores speaks out on NFL lawsuit

The former Miami Dolphins head coach went into detail on CBS Mornings about the events leading up his lawsuit and his hopes for the future.

NEW YORK — A day after filing a lawsuit against the NFL, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is speaking out.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Flores spoke about the events leading up to the lawsuit and his hopes to continue coaching, despite admitting he would not drop the lawsuit.

"I let both teams know we were gonna file," Flores said. "I love coaching. I'm gifted to coach. This is bigger than coaching."

Flanked by his attorneys, Flores attacked the NFL's Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching and other leadership positions.

"The Rooney Rule is intended to give minorities an opportunity to sit down in front of owners," Flores said. "It's turned into where guys are just checking a box."

One of Flores' attorneys, John Elefterakis added, "(The Rooney Rule) is absolutely a problem. It's tied to the assumption that presidents and owners are going to do the right thing and hire the best, most qualified candidate."

Flores is perceived to be one of the top candidates for the Texans head coaching vacancy, but the team has not addressed the federal lawsuit or if Flores will still be in consideration.

Flores said he understands the risk that the lawsuit may prevent him from ever coaching again, but he hopes that someone still gives him the opportunity.