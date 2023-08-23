Needville advances to U.S. Championship game with 1-0 win over Seattle in League World Series

The Needville Little Leaguers from Texas have won their first three games in the LLWS and just need one more win to make it to the U.S. Championship.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Needville needs just one more win to make it to the U.S. Championship in the Little League World Series.

The team from Fort Bend County, southwest of Houston, faces Northeast Seattle in the semifinals today at 2 p.m.

The winner of today's game punches a ticket to the U.S. Championship game on Saturday.

It's double-elimination so if Needville loses, they'll get another shot on Thursday.

The winner of the U.S. Championship will play against the International Champion for the world title.

Needville, a tiny town of just over 3,000 people, represents the Southwest Region at the tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania while NE Seattle represents the Northwest Region.

How did they get here?

Needville beat El Segundo 3-1 Monday night to advance to the semifinals.

On Friday, they beat the Midwest Region team from Fargo, North Dakota 6-2.

Last Wednesday, Needville won their first game of the tournament 2-1 over the Mid-Atlantic team from Media, Pennsylvania.

Needville at LLWS 1/23

2/23

3/23

4/23

5/23

6/23

7/23

8/23

9/23

10/23

11/23

12/23

13/23

14/23

15/23

16/23

17/23

18/23

19/23

20/23

21/23

22/23

23/23 1 / 23

Second chances

Needville was just two games from clinching a LLWS spot in 2021 when they were disqualified after a positive COVID test.

"It was very devastating because we did so much work," Needville catcher Lincoln Wyatt told us then.

"We were on cloud nine. We were ready to rock and roll. We're ready for a game," Wyatt said. "We're about to go to practice, and then this hits us, and it's just devastating, because all of our hopes and dreams are basically gone now."

Two years later, the team is turning heads on a national stage.