Meet the man from the viral UH Dancing Man GIF — you'll never believe where he lives

He has since recorded a Final Four version, and there’s now a T-shirt available with proceeds going to the Cougars’ booster club.

HOUSTON — It’s one of the great mysteries of March Madness -- who is the dancing man in the University of Houston gif?

We’ve solved the mystery. The guy dancing in the Cougars’ t-shirt lives on the other side of the globe. His name is Dion Dagostino from Perth, Western Australia!

Justin Cuculich is the creator of the UH GIF, first sharing it as a joke back in January after a big Houston win, never imagining it would now be a fan favorite on Twitter.

“The internet's a weird place, isn't it?” said Justin.

Dion is one of Justin’s old semi-pro basketball teammates from Australia. Justin once gave him a University of Houston T-shirt, which Dion was wearing at a party when some mutual friends started recording.

“Then, all of a sudden, I get this one clip of Dion doing a dance,” said Justin. “You know and i just said to myself, I said, that's gold.”

Oh, the word that comes up constantly is ‘creepy,’ oh yea, said Dion.”

“Everybody's comment that said, it's like, this is creepy,” said Justin. “This is odd. It's funny. I can't stop looking. Can I use it? And can I share it?” said Justin

It’s even been shared by the university.

Dion has since recorded a Final Four version, retweeted by Mattress Mack, and there’s now a T-shirt available, with proceeds going to the Cougars’ booster club.

Speaking from his home in Australia, this new star from an unlikely place isn’t sure what to make of all of this.

“Well the enormity of it is probably lost on us,” said Dion. “We don't know how big it really is, so it's good to watch it's fun.”

Justin is married to one of our co-workers here at KHOU 11, but she wants nothing to do with this, you know, boys being boys.