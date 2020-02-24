AUSTIN, Texas — Former University of Texas tennis coach Michael Center was sentenced to six months in prison on Monday for his role in a college admissions scandal, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The sentencing comes after Center entered a guilty plea in April 2019 on counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The admissions scandal involved cheating on college entrance exams including the SAT and ACT. It also involved securing admissions for prospective students by bribing coaches to admit them into athletic programs, regardless of athletic ability.

According to court documents, a witness told investigators that in 2015, Center agreed to accept the $100,000 bribe from the witness, in exchange for Center to designate a student as a UT tennis team recruit, thereby facilitating his admission to UT. That student was reportedly from California and did not play competitive tennis.

Center, who was the tennis coach for 18 seasons, was fired by UT due to the NCAA violations.

Center's sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for Oct. 30, but was pushed back to February.

Center will reportedly serve one year of supervised release after completing his sentence.

