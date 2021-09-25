Texas Longhorns defeat Texas Tech Red Raiders, 70-35

The Longhorns will travel to Fort Worth next to kick off against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 2. The game will air on KVUE.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns continued their winning streak on Saturday after taking down the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 70-35, at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns scored 70 points for the first time since beating Colorado, 70-3, in the 2005 Big 12 championship game. Later that season, UT would win the national championship.

Quarterback Casey Thompson was 18-of-23 passing for 303 yards and ran for a score in the first half against Tech.

UT scored on all five of their possessions in the first half against Tech and added a 27-yard interception return by Josh Thompson. Three of Casey Thompson's throws went to true freshman Xavier Worthy, including a 23-yard touch pass into end zone coverage and a 62-yard score when Worthy broke two tackles and sprinted away from two defenders.

Bijan Robinson ran for 137 yards and scored the Longhorns' first touchdown. Roschon Johnson added two rushing touchdowns for the Longhorns.

Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi passed for 324 yards and three touchdowns for Texas Tech (3-1, 0-1) after coming on for injured starter Tyler Shough in the second quarter.

UT Head Coach Steve Sarkisian said in the post-game press conference that despite the win, his team still has a lot of work ahead.

"One game doesn't win you a Big 12 Conference championship. It's a body of work that you have to continue to put together," Sarkisian said, adding, "We've got work to do."

With the win, UT improves to 3-1 on the season. The team will travel to Fort Worth to kick off against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 2. The Horned Frogs handed the Longhorns its first loss of the season in 2020 at DKR, 33-31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.