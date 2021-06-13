Off to Omaha: Texas Longhorns baseball team advances to College World Series

The Longhorns advance to the College World Series for the 37th time in program history, the most in college baseball history.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas baseball team has advanced to the 2021 College World Series after beating the University of South Florida, 12-4.

South Florida opened up the scoring in with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but UT responded with a strong, four-run top of the second to quickly regain control of the game. The Longhorns added two more runs in the top of the third. Through seven innings, UT had drove in 11 runs on nine hits, while only allowing four runs.

Tristan Stevens started on the mound for the Longhorns and threw three strikeouts in five and 2/3 innings of work.

In the end, UT's offensive output was just too much for the Bulls.

UT took game one against the Bulls, 4-3, on a walk off RBI in the bottom of the ninth inning. With the win in game two, UT advances to the College World Series for the 37th time, the most in college baseball history.

Texas is headed to the College World Series for the 37th time.



The celebration was subdued because they've been here before.



The most in college baseball history | @KVUE pic.twitter.com/JRL6btBuun — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) June 14, 2021

The University of Texas at Omaha.



Has a nice ring to it 🤘 pic.twitter.com/P9joEisrIx — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) June 14, 2021

The Longhorns will join seven other Super Regional winners in two double-elimination brackets, consisting of four teams each. The winners of the two CWS brackets meet in the CWS Finals, a best-of-three series to decide the NCAA champion.

The last time UT made the CWS final series was in 2009, when the Longhorns lost to LSU. UT's last baseball national championship came in 2005. The Longhorns swept the Florida Gators to capture that national championship. The Longhorns have won six baseball national championships (1949, 1950, 1975, 1983, 2002, 2005) and have finished runner up six more times (1953, 1984, 1985, 1989, 2004, 2009).

LSU is tied with UT with six national championships and the only school with more is USC (12).