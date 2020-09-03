AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is about UT announcing it would retire Cat Osterman's No. 8 Longhorns jersey.

"Here's the 1-2 pitch. Popped up ... foul ground ... Rhodes ... makes the play! A perfect game for Miranda Elish!"

Miranda Elish's Sunday morning was perfect.

21 up ... 21 down.

Elish's 10-strikeout performance against New Mexico marked the 11th perfect game in Texas softball history and she became the fourth UT pitcher to throw one, joining the likes of Cat Osterman, Blaire Luna and Shea O'Leary.

It wasn't Elish's first perfect game of her collegiate career, either. According to Texas Athletics, Elish threw a perfect game in her sophomore season, when she played for the Oregon Ducks. Sunday's perfect game also marked the the first solo perfect game for a Texas pitcher at Red & Charline McCombs Field since Cat Osterman was perfect during NCAA Regional play against Mississippi State back on May 21, 2005, according to UT.

Elish improved to 11-3 on the season after retiring all 21 Lobos batters she faced. The 7-0 victory over New Mexico completed an undefeated outing in the Longhorn Invitational.

Texas is scheduled to take on Bryant and Alabama March 13 in a double header in the T-Town Showdown in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

