TCU Horned Frogs thrash No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners after massive day from QB Max Duggan

In just three quarters, Duggan finished with 302 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 116 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Have a day, Max Duggan!

The Sonny Dykes era continued its hot start after a 55-24 thrashing of No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners at home.

TCU hopped out to a demanding 41-17 halftime lead, courtesy of multiple explosive plays by Duggan. Duggan accounted for three 60-plus-yard plays in the first half: a 73-yard shot to Taye Barber, a 67-yard touchdown run on a zone read keeper and a 62-yard bomb to Gunnar Henderson.

Duggan only played three quarters and finished the game completing 23 of his 33 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Be aware: Big 12 QB's can throw & run! Max Duggan to the house 🏡#Big12FB x @TCUFootball



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/lSAoT3Bouh — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 1, 2022

The Horned Frogs defense bottled up OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the first half before he was ultimately injured in the second quarter. Gabriel went to slide on a scramble and was hit in the head. TCU's Jamoi Hodge was ejected for a targeting penalty, and Gabriel was replaced by Davis Beville.

The explosive plays continued in the second half for the Horned Frogs. Running back Kendre Miller kept TCU's foot on the gas with a 69-yard touchdown run right up the middle of the Sooners' defense. Miller finished the game rushing for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

TCU finished with 668 total yards and held OU to 355 yards.

Throughout the TCU-OU broadcast, there were multiple cut-ins to Aaron Judge's potential 62nd run, which drew some fun reaction on social media. Since TCU entered the fourth quarter with 55 points, there was an unofficial "race to 62" between the Horned Frogs and Judge. TCU's football team even tweeted about it.

Who hits 62 first?



Like for TCU

RT for Aaron Judge #GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 1, 2022

Looking at the split screen and it occurs to me that @TCUFootball could hit 62 before Aaron Judge. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 1, 2022

Quote of the day:



RGIII: “it looks like TCU is trying to get to 62 before Aaron Judge.” #OUvsTCU — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) October 1, 2022

Neither the Horned Frogs nor Judge were able to reach their respective 62 milestone.

With the win, TCU starts the Dykes era undefeated (4-0) and will take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 8.