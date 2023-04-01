TCU-Georgia: Is it #GoFrogs or #GoDawgs? Here's where each state in the nation sits.

To make the map, BetOnline geotagged 110,000 tweets, tracking fan hashtags since the matchup was set Saturday night.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 2022 CFP National Championship has been set: First-timer TCU will take on defending national champion Georgia on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the title.

Caesars Sportsbook likes the Bulldogs by 12.5 points. But the nation seems to be behind the underdog.

BetOnline, an online sports betting platform, used geotagged Twitter data from 110,000 tweets since the matchup was set on Saturday night to track fan hashtags in each state, seeking out terms such as #GoFrogs or #GoDawgs, as well as popular hashtags including #NattyFrogs or #DawgNation.

After compiling this data, the site created the below map showing which states are rooting for which team:

As you can see, the Horned Frogs have hypnotized the western half of the US, with the Dawgs barking up most of their support in the east. In all, TCU appears to have a majority of the support, being the team of choice in 28 states to Georgia's 22.

Where does your allegiance lie? Are you #GoFrogs or #GoDawgs?

For what it's worth, Houston resident and Astros superfan Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, widely-known for his large wagers placed on his favorite MLB team, is putting his money on the TCU Horned Frogs.

Meanwhile, according to Front Office Sports (and in spite of some debunked Twitter reports suggesting the opposite), Texas ticket-buyers are also the most prolific for the game on the ticket-purchasing platform SeatGeek. Here's that company's state-by-state breakdown of top ticket-buyers:

Texas - 37% of sales California - 19% of sales Georgia - 7% of sales Michigan - 3% of sales Arizona - 3% of sales

