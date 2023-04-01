It's true: No tailgating allowed at CFP title game. And Twitter isn't happy.

The title game will ban tailgating in all SoFi Stadium parking lots Monday.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Sorry, college football fans.

There won't be tailgating at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. At least not in the traditional form, where you show up in the parking lot with some buddies and get ready for the game.

The title game will ban tailgating in all SoFi Stadium parking lots Monday. Recreational vehicles (RVs) also won't be allowed to park at the stadium for the game.

If you are planning to drive to the game, you'll have to buy a $75 parking permit ahead of time (here). Lots will open at 10 a.m. ahead of the 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

There wasn't much of an explanation for the no-tailgating policy. SoFi Stadium allows tailgating for other events, but with plenty of restrictions and rules (as most stadiums have).

The game organizers will host the Allstate Championship Tailgate event on the northwest side of the stadium (Lots B and C), starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

The event will include performances from Kelsea Ballerini and Tiera Kennedy. Fans can also play interactive games and enjoy concession food and drinks at the event.

The TCU Alumni Association is hosting a tailgate on the rooftop garage of the Hollywood Park Casino near Sofi. Tickets are $155 for adults and $55 for kids under 12. The event runs from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and includes three drink tickets, food and water.

But if you're looking to meet up for an informal tailgate, you'll be out of luck.

Twitter, naturally, did not take kindly to this news being revealed this week:

