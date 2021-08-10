Oklahoma surmounts massive Texas head start, scores game-winning TD with 1 second left

UT takes on Oklahoma State next on Oct. 16 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

DALLAS — Eight straight Red River Showdowns prior to the 117th meeting of the Red River Showdown ended in one-possession games and this one did not disappoint either.

A 33-yard dagger of a touchdown run by Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks with one second left walked off the game filled with theatrics.

Oklahoma mounted a massive second-half comeback, scoring 25 unanswered points. It was Oklahoma's largest comeback victory in the history of the Red River Showdown. With the win, OU has beaten Texas for the fourth straight time in this rivalry despite Texas taking a 14-point lead in the first two minutes of the game. Before the first quarter was over, the Longhorns held a commanding 28-7 lead with all the momentum in their favor.

Oklahoma completes its largest comeback (for a win) in the history of the Red River Showdown.



Texas led by 21 at the beginning of the 2nd quarter, but the Longhorns were outscored 34-10 in the 2nd half.



Sooners win 55-48 pic.twitter.com/zQrIYDD2ou — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) October 9, 2021

Texas scored on the first play of scrimmage, a 75-yard screen pass to true freshman Xavier Worthy. In his first time competing against OU, Worthy slayed the Sooners' defense for 261 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches.

The stiff arm and the jets ✈️ ✌🏼pic.twitter.com/N8vFn9CyRm — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) October 9, 2021

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler seemed rattled from the jump and was eventually benched for backup Caleb Williams. It was the second straight Red River game that Rattler was benched. Last year, Rattler sat a few series as Tanner Mordecai, who has since transferred to SMU, filled in for the Sooners at quarterback. Rattler finished the game in 2020, but did not this time around.

Williams helped led the Sooners on an 18-point comeback and another touchdown to take a fourth quarter lead. Rattler came in for one play on the two-point conversion to tie the game, 41-41.

After a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and touchdown run by Brooks one player later, to give OU its first lead of the game, Texas quarterback Casey Thompson answered with his second touchdown connection to Worthy with only 1:23 remaining. Thompson finished the game with 388 yards and five touchdowns, a UT record in the Red River Showdown.

Brooks' second touchdown of the day sealed the win for the Sooners and finished with 217 yards on 25 carries. In his relieving role, Williams finished the game, throwing for 212 yards and tow passing touchdowns, while rushing for 88 more yards and scoring on the ground.

Headed into the game, Oklahoma had won four of the last five and seven of the last 10 matchups despite Texas' all-time lead in the series (63-49-5).

The Golden Hat and Governor's Cup will return to Oklahoma for another year.

UT, on the other hand, returns home empty-handed to host the Oklahoma State Cowboys next weekend at DKR. Texas falls to 4-2 (2-1) on the season.