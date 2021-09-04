x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaaf

O'Neal has 2 interceptions, No. 6 Texas A&M routs Kent State

It’s Texas A&M’s ninth consecutive victory after ending last season with an eight-game winning streak.
Credit: AP
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) escapes a tackle by Kent State safety Dean Clark (3) as he races for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leon O’Neal Jr. had two interceptions, returning the second one 85 yards for a touchdown, and Devon Achane added two scores to help No. 6 Texas A&M pull away in the third quarter and cruise to a 41-10 win over Kent State Saturday night.

It’s Texas A&M’s ninth consecutive victory after ending last season with an eight-game winning streak.

O’Neal and Achane’s big performances helped make up for a mistake-riddled night by quarterback Haynes King, who threw three interceptions in his first career start.

Related Articles