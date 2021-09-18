x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaaf

Robinson, Texas running game rumble over Rice 58-0

The Longhorns rushed for 427 yards after managing just 256 total yards in a loss at Arkansas that knocked Texas out of the Top 25.
Credit: AP
Texas running back Keilan Robinson (7) is hit by Rice safety Kirk Lockhart (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN, Texas — Bijan Robinson ran for three touchdowns in the first half and Texas rebounded from a humiliating loss a week earlier by pounding Rice 58-0.

The Longhorns rushed for 427 yards after managing just 256 total yards in a loss at Arkansas that knocked Texas out of the Top 25. Robinson scored on run of of 6, 7 and 62 yards and finished with 127 on 13 carries.

Roschon Johnson broke four tackles on a 72-yard scoring romp as Texas built a 44-0 lead by halftime. Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson passed for two touchdowns.

Related Articles