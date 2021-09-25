x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaaf

No. 16 Arkansas ends long skid to No. 7 Texas A&M

It was the first win in the series for the Razorbacks in their 10 seasons since Texas A&M joined them in Southeastern Conference.
Credit: AP
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) attempts to evade a tackle by Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27), defensive lineman Tyree Johnson (3) and defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas — KJ Jefferson threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns as No. 16 Arkansas beat seventh-ranked Texas A&M 20-10.

It was the first win in the series for the Razorbacks in their 10 seasons since Texas A&M joined them in Southeastern Conference. The 3-1 Aggies also had their overall 11-game winning streak snapped.

The Aggies hadn’t allowed a passing touchdown this season until Jefferson’s 85-yard score to Treylon Burks, who pushed by a defender and match the catch near the 40.

Arkansas is 4-0 for the first time since 2003.

Related Articles