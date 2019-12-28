HOUSTON (AP) - Kellen Mond ran for a career-high 117 yards and threw a touchdown pass as Texas A&M scored 24 straight points to overcome an early deficit and beat Oklahoma State 24-21 in the Texas Bowl.

Mond ran 67 yards to give the Aggies a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Mond cut to the right to avoid a couple of defenders and outran everyone else.

Tre Sterling had a shot to tackle him around the 25, but Mond ran away from his diving attempt. Both teams finished 8-5.

