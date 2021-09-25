x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaaf

Henry runs for 2 TDs, leads Houston over Navy 28-20

Ta’Zhawn Henry’s 2-yard touchdown run pulled Houston (3-1, 1-0) to 17-10 late in the third quarter.
Credit: AP
Navy quarterback Maasai Maynor (9) is sacked by Houston defensive lineman Atlias Bell (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

HOUSTON — Ta’Zhawn Henry ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns to lead Houston over Navy 28-2 in an American Athletic Conference opener.

Henry’s 2-yard touchdown run pulled Houston (3-1, 1-0) to 17-10 late in the third quarter. Clayton Tune threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Jones early in the fourth before Henry’s 1-yard TD run stretched the Cougars’ lead to 28-17 with 12:08 to play.

Xavier Arline had a 40-yard touchdown run for Navy (0-3, 0-1) in the first quarter. Isaac Ruoss scored on a 1-yard run that gave the Midshipmen a 17-7 lead at the break.

Related Articles