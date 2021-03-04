University of Houston students are headed to Final Four game

A lucky group of University of Houston students are headed to the Final Four game in Indianapolis. The students won a contest in partnership with Mattress Mack.

It’s a trip of a lifetime for some lucky students from the University of Houston. They won a trip to the see the big game against Baylor.

"I still don’t think it’s real I can’t even believe I’m here I have never won a contest to win this is something crazy," Ana Paramo, a UH student, said.

Not only do they get to go to watch a Final Four game for free, but they also got to take a private jet and a free hotel room. This is all in partnership with Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

"I've never flown on a private jet I am looking forward to that. To be able to experience a game be up close like that at a big stage that is just going to be a great experience," Joshua Ubona, a senior UH student, said..

These 18 students were selected Thursday as winners and they got to bring a plus one. The university is also sending 50 students to the game along with 50 family members of the coaching staff and 50 others handpicked by Mack.

There is a total of 150 people heading to the Final Four but for many this is more than just a game.

The jet is here and these lucky @UHouston students are headed to the final four game! This is all in partnership with @MattressMack. I’ll have the story for you coming up on @KHOU at 4. #FinalFour #GoCoogs @UHCougarMBK pic.twitter.com/x6G74bZ3C9 — Anayeli Ruiz (@AnayeliNews) April 2, 2021

"This is something I know I am going to tell my kids I am going to remember the rest of my life my dad actually was here for Phi Slama Jama and went to UH for it. And now we are back in the Final Four. And its a legacy thing we are so excited. It means a lot," Amy Curtis, a sophomore at UH, said.

The best part if UH wins on Saturday they all stay for the championship game on Monday. And many are optimistic the Coogs will take it all the way.

"I think they are going to win both games I think the cougars are a great team we have a great coach representing a great university a great city I think they are up to a tough competition I feel like they are up to the task," said Mattress Mack.