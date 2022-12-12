UH men's basketball drops to No. 5 in AP Top 25 after loss to Alabama

Houston had been at the top of the AP poll for two weeks before Saturday’s loss to then-No. 8 Alabama.

The Coogs were ranked No. 1 heading into their game Saturday against then-No. 8 Alabama. However, the Coogs failed to stop the Crimson Tide’s second-half rally to lose, 71-65.

The loss came in front of a record crowd at the Fertitta Center with 7,718 fans in attendance.

Houston had been at the top of the AP poll for two weeks before Saturday’s loss. They host North Carolina A&T at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Coaches vs Racism HBCU Roundball Classic.

AP Top 25

Purdue picked up wins over West Virginia, No. 15 Gonzaga and No. 12 Duke in consecutive weeks to win the Phil Knight Legacy tournament earlier in the season.

Wins over Hofstra and Nebraska last week, combined with a loss by Houston, were enough to move the Boilermakers to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the second straight season.

Purdue moved up three spots in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll released on Monday, receiving 27 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel. No. 2 Virginia received 19 first-place votes to move up a spot, No. 3 Connecticut received 15 and No. 6 Tennessee also got one.

Alabama and Houston rounded out the top five.

Purdue (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) has made a steady climb after being unranked in the preseason, moving up to No. 5 by winning the Legacy tourney in Oregon. The Boilermakers were No. 4 last week, then blew out Hofstra and scratched out a 65-62 overtime win over Nebraska despite poor shooting and a quiet scoring afternoon by 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey.

“Can you find a way to win a game when you don’t shoot the ball well? We were able to do that,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.

The Boilermakers hope this run at No. 1 will last longer than their last one. Purdue went to No. 1 for the first time in school history in Week 4 last season and promptly lost to Rutgers.

No. 7 Texas lost a chance to move up to No. 1 after its overtime loss to Illinois, dropping five spots instead.