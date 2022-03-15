TSU vs. TAMU-CC live blog: First Four watch party details on Texas Southern campus

The Tigers previously won First Four games in 2018 and 2021 and lost one in 2014.

DAYTON, Ohio — The First Four begins tonight as Texas Southern faces Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Dayton, Ohio.

The TSU Tigers (18-12) are coming off winning the Southwest Athletic Conference tournament, which earned them an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

The Tigers previously won First Four games in 2018 and 2021 and lost one in 2014.

Watch party

The TSU community is gathering to cheer on their team at 5 p.m. at the Ernest S. Sterling Student Center game room on the second floor. The party is starting at 5 p.m.

Anyone who wants to attend can park in the S1 parking lot (click here for a campus map), which is accessed via 3347 Blodgett Street.

TSU students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends are welcome to join.

Tiger Nation! It’s a watch party for TSU’s NCAA ‘First Four’ match-up vs. TAMU-Corpus Christi. Tuesday in the Student Center Game Room. Come root on the Tigers!#GoTigers #TSUProud #NCAAFirstFour pic.twitter.com/ghYzfnyocI — TSU Athletics (@TXSOTigers) March 15, 2022

Game preview

Texas Southern is paced by John Walker III (9.9 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game) and Joirdon Karl Nicholas (9.2 ppg, 6 rpg).

“I think the experience helps us a lot because it's 68 teams, and I feel like a lot of people don't understand how hard it is to win a game, especially in March Madness,” senior forward Brison Gresham said. “I think all the experience we have right now, it's a favor in our hands.”

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-11) got in by winning the Southland Conference tournament. The Islanders are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007. Steve Lutz, a former Purdue assistant, got his team here in his first season as a college head coach.

The Islanders are led by Isaac Mushila, a 6-foot-5 junior forward averaging 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is the lowest-ranked team in the tournament based on KenPom ratings. The Islanders are 243 out of 358 teams. Texas Southern is slightly better, coming in at 188.

The winner will have the formidable task of taking on top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest Regional on Thursday.

GAME CAPSULE:

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (23-11, 7-7 Southland) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (18-12, 13-5 SWAC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 5:40 p.m. CT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE:

The Texas Southern Tigers take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers' record in SWAC play is 13-5. Texas Southern is 5-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Islanders are 7-7 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS:

John Walker III is averaging 9.7 points for the Tigers. PJ Henry is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Terrion Murdix is averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Islanders. Simeon Fryer is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

LIVE UPDATES