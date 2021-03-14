No. 13 Texas beats No. 12 Oklahoma State for first Big 12 title

No. 13 Texas was poised at the foul line down the stretch in beating No. 12 Oklahoma State 91-86

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Coleman scored a career-high 30 points, Jericho Simms added a career-best 21 and No. 13 Texas was poised at the foul line down the stretch in beating No. 12 Oklahoma State 91-86 to give the Longhorns their first Big 12 Tournament title.

Kai Jones and Andrew Jones added 13 points apiece for third-seeded Texas on Saturday night.

The Longhorns edged No. 20 Texas Tech in the quarterfinals before advancing to the finals when Kansas had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.