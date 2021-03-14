x
No. 13 Texas beats No. 12 Oklahoma State for first Big 12 title

No. 13 Texas was poised at the foul line down the stretch in beating No. 12 Oklahoma State 91-86
Credit: AP
Texas' Matt Coleman III, center, celebrates with Courtney Ramey (3) and Jase Febres (13) after the team's win over Oklahoma State in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Coleman scored a career-high 30 points, Jericho Simms added a career-best 21 and No. 13 Texas was poised at the foul line down the stretch in beating No. 12 Oklahoma State 91-86 to give the Longhorns their first Big 12 Tournament title.

Kai Jones and Andrew Jones added 13 points apiece for third-seeded Texas on Saturday night.

The Longhorns edged No. 20 Texas Tech in the quarterfinals before advancing to the finals when Kansas had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Cade Cunningham had 29 points for the fifth-seeded Cowboys.

