Here's what you should know about Fairleigh Dickenson, the team that knocked off Purdue

Fairleigh Dickenson beat TSU in the play-in game, then took down the No. 1 team in their region.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fairleigh Dickenson just shocked the world with a win over Purdue. It was just the second time in tournament history that a No. 1 fell to a No. 16.

Had you heard of Fairleigh Dickenson before the season? A lot of people may not have.

We first got our look at Fairleigh Dickenson in the play-in game, as they knocked off Texas Southern University.

Here’s what you should know about the school.

Where is Fairleigh Dickenson?

Fairleigh Dickenson has one campus in Teaneck, New Jersey, and another in Florham in Morris County. They also have a campus in Vancouver, British Columbia, and in England in Wroxton College.

What conference does Fairleigh Dickenson play in?

They play in the Northeast Conference

How many times has Fairleigh Dickenson been in the NCAA Tournament?

This is Fairleigh Dickenson's seventh tournament appearance. Their record in the tournament is 3-6.

What’s the team’s mascot?

It’s the FDU Knights.

When was Fairleigh Dickenson founded?

1942.

How many students at Fairleigh Dickenson?

12,000+ full and part-time students