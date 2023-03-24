This watch party for the Houston Coogs is offering more than just a big screen view

The University of Houston Hispanic Alumni Association has partnered with the East End Backyard to raise money for student scholarships.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — There are plenty of watch parties happening across town as the Houston Cougars compete in the Sweet 16, but one watch party is offering more than just a big screen view.

The University of Houston Hispanic Alumni Association has teamed up with local bar East End Backyard and tequila producer Jose Cuervo to raise money for student scholarships.

"As we all know tuition and all of that is going up," said Mayra Castillo, a volunteer with the organization. "Each watch party that they host here, proceeds of products go back to the university for scholarships."

The UH Hispanic Alumni Association also got a local artist to paint a mural at East End Backyard to cheer on the Coogs.

If it all goes in UH’s favor, the owner says there could be a new mural on the walls of the bar.

If the Cougars advance, the Hispanic Alumni Association will host another watch party on Sunday at the East End Backyard.

Watching the games with an antenna? KHOU 11 has upgraded its technology and is broadcasting on both VHF and UHF. Tune in on either 11.1 or 11.11.

The @UHHispanicAlum is teaming up with @eastendbackyard & @JoseCuervo to help raise money for scholarships! It’s all happening tonight at the @UHCougarMBK watch party. The full story coming up on @KHOU at 5. https://t.co/o4VNjHfo8D — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) March 24, 2023