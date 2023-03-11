UH guard Marcus Sasser questionable to return to AAC tournament semifinal due to groin strain

Sasser, the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, injured himself midway through the 1st half of the Cougars game against Cincinnati.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser is questionable to return to the team’s conference tournament semifinal game due to a groin strain.

Sasser, the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, injured himself midway through the 1st half of the Cougars' game against Cincinnati. He was down on the court but walked off on his own power with training staff.

Trainers later took Sasser to the locker room where he continued to get treatment for the injury.

The senior guard was key to the Cougars' quarterfinal win over East Carolina where he scored 30 points, the 2nd 30-point game in his UH career.