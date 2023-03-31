UConn's beloved husky mascot is heading to Houston

Jonathan is coming to H-Town after concerns he was too big to fit on a plane.

HOUSTON — The UConn Huskies will have their fur-ever friend in Houston for the Final Four!

After worrying for a few days about whether UConn mascot Jonathan would be able to fly out and meet the team, the Husky flew into H-Town on Thursday.

There were concerns that Jonathan and his two handlers would be unable to get a flight, saying on Twitter that he was too big to fit on the plane.

Jonathan's Twitter account "Jonathan the XIV" posted a message saying:

"Hey #huskynation I’m flying to Houston tonight!!! Thank you to @uconnhuskies, @NCAA and @Delta for all your support. Special shout-out to Jennifer & Sarah of Delta Airlines for their kindness. Let’s do this! #marchmadness."

Flight logistics require more than just extra legroom for Jonathan because he couldn't get under seats due to his size. The plane would need two seats for him and two seats for his handlers. Everything has since cleared up, so you'll be able to see Jonathan and the rest of the Husky faithful live at the Final Four.

UConn tips off against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:49 p.m. right here on KHOU 11!