Texas and Miami face off in Elite Eight | Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on KHOU 11

Win a win, the Longhorns would punch their ticket to the Final Four in Houston

The Texas Longhorns are one win away from coming to Houston for the Final Four next weekend. To get there, they'll have to get past a Miami team that knocked off Houston on Friday night.

Tipoff for Miami vs. Texas is 4:05 p.m. Houston time. You can catch all the action on KHOU 11.

Texas got to the Elite Eight matchup with a convincing win over Xavier on the court that the Hurricanes eliminated Houston.

Before Texas and Miami tangle, it'll be San Diego State, who knocked off overall No. 1 seed Alabama, taking on Creighton at 1:20 p.m. Houston time Sunday.

Watching the NCAA Tournament with an antenna? KHOU 11 has upgraded its technology and is broadcasting on both VHF and UHF. Tune in on either 11.1 or 11.11.

"I thought we played one of our better defensive games tonight than we played all year," says Rodney Terry after @TexasMBB win, via @asapsports.

"I'm proud of my guys, how they really put their will on this game from start to finish." @KHOU — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) March 25, 2023

Below is a breakdown of the Miami-Texas matchup

Miami Hurricanes (28-7, 15-5 ACC) vs. Texas Longhorns (29-8, 12-6 Big 12)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Texas Longhorns face the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns' record in Big 12 play is 12-6, and their record is 17-2 in non-conference games. Texas averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hurricanes are 15-5 in ACC play. Miami (FL) leads the ACC with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Miller averaging 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Isaiah Wong is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.