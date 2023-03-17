Coles hits late floater, TCU edges Ariz State in March Madness

DENVER — JaKobe Coles hit a floater from the lane with 1.5 seconds left and No. 6 seed TCU rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat 11th-seeded Arizona State 72-70 on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Coles took a pass Mike Miles Jr. from near the top of the 3-point circle, dribbled once and let go of the game-winner. Arizona State's desperation heave at the buzzer missed.
Miles, playing on a hyperextended right knee, finished with 26 points for the Horned Frogs (22-12).
They advanced to a second-round matchup with No. 3 seed Gonzaga on Sunday in the West Region.
DJ Horne had 17 for Arizona State (23-13).
