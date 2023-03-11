Tiger fight: Texas Southern takes on Grambling in SWAC Championship game

The Texas Southern Tigers' record in SWAC play is 7-11. The Grambling Tigers' record in SWAC play is 15-3.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Grambling Tigers and the Texas Southern Tigers meet in the SWAC Championship on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

The Grambling Tigers' record in SWAC play is 15-3, and their record is 9-5 in non-conference games. Grambling has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Texas Southern Tigers' record in SWAC play is 7-11. Texas Southern is eighth in the SWAC allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Christon is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Grambling Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 12.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Grambling.

PJ Henry averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. John Walker III is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 10-0, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.