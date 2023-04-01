x
NCAA Tournament

Miami's Nijel Pack has issue with shoe, had to leave game

Pack was on the bench while team personnel tried to get him a new pair of shoes.
Credit: AP
Miami guard Nijel Pack celebrates after scoring against Connecticut during the first half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

HOUSTON — One of Miami's star players had to sit out for a stint in the second half of the Hurricanes' Final Four game against Connecticut because of a shoe issue.

According to CBS Sports, Nijel Pack "broke" his shoe.

Video showed team personnel rushing to the locker room to find him a backup pair.

The assistant was apparently successful because Pack was back out on the floor with a different pair of shoes with just over 7 minutes to go, and his Hurricanes down by 13 to UConn.

The shoes he broke were orange. His replacement shoes were darker.

At this point, it's not clear exactly what happened to Pack's shoes.

Below is a thread from CBS Sports on Pack's shoes, detailing "Shoegate."

