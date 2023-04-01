Miami's Nijel Pack has issue with shoe, had to leave game

Pack was on the bench while team personnel tried to get him a new pair of shoes.

HOUSTON — One of Miami's star players had to sit out for a stint in the second half of the Hurricanes' Final Four game against Connecticut because of a shoe issue.

According to CBS Sports, Nijel Pack "broke" his shoe.

Video showed team personnel rushing to the locker room to find him a backup pair.

The assistant was apparently successful because Pack was back out on the floor with a different pair of shoes with just over 7 minutes to go, and his Hurricanes down by 13 to UConn.

The shoes he broke were orange. His replacement shoes were darker.

At this point, it's not clear exactly what happened to Pack's shoes.

"We have Shoegate for the Miami Hurricanes"



Nijel Pack broke his shoes and did not have a backup pair 😳#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/5AJ3vjLUrK — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

Below is a thread from CBS Sports on Pack's shoes, detailing "Shoegate."