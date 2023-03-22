Have an antenna? Here's how to watch the NCAA Tournament games on 11.11 or 11.1

We've upgraded our technology to get you a crystal clear view of the NCAA Tournament games

HOUSTON — Do you have an antenna, but don’t get Channel 11?

You can get a crystal clear picture over the air right now on Channel 11.11 or 11.1! Try it now – if it’s not showing up you may need is rescan your antenna to watch the NCAA Tournament on KHOU 11!

Here’s how to rescan

Select ‘Scan’ or ‘Autotune’ from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is complete, you will still find your favorite stations on the same channel as before.

If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the ‘set-up’ or ‘menu’ button on your television or converter box remote control.

Still having issues?

Consult the TV or converter box owner’s manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.

For any additional assistance, contact the FCC’s consumer hotline at 1-888-225-5322 and press prompt No. 6.