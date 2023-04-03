Final Four updates: UConn squares off against San Diego State in the national championship

A champion will be crowned on Monday night at NRG Stadium when the UConn Huskies take on the San Diego State Aztecs in the title game.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

UConn is 13-7 against the Big East, and San Diego State is 15-3 against the MWC.

What to know

San Diego State Aztecs (32-6, 15-3 MWC) vs. UConn Huskies (30-8, 13-7 Big East)

Houston -- Monday, 8:20 p.m. on KHOU 11.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 UConn Huskies play the No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

The Huskies have gone 13-7 against Big East teams, with a 17-1 record in non-conference play. UConn is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The Aztecs are 15-3 in MWC play. San Diego State has a 26-6 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hawkins averages three made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Adama Sanogo is averaging 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for UConn.

Matt Bradley is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.