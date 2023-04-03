Who sang the national anthem ahead of the national championship game? Meet NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson

Dyson has been an astronaut since 1998.

HOUSTON — Before the National Championship game between UConn and San Diego State was played on Monday, the crew of the Artemis II mission -- announced earlier in the day -- was honored.

The national anthem was sung by fellow astronaut Tracy Dyson.

Dyson is a California native who NASA selected to be an astronaut in 1998. According to NASA, she has a Ph.D. in chemistry and has been on two space flights.

She is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, where she was a student-athlete in track and field.

And below is her performance of the Star Spangled Banner.

NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson performs the National Anthem 👏#MarchMadness #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/g6eEpAZGz4 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

