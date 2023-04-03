Who sang the national anthem ahead of the national championship game? Meet NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson

HOUSTON — Before the National Championship game between UConn and San Diego State was played on Monday, the crew of the Artemis II mission -- announced earlier in the day -- was honored.
The national anthem was sung by fellow astronaut Tracy Dyson.
Dyson is a California native who NASA selected to be an astronaut in 1998. According to NASA, she has a Ph.D. in chemistry and has been on two space flights.
She is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, where she was a student-athlete in track and field.
You can read more about her NASA experience, college and personal background on the NASA.gov website.
And below is her performance of the Star Spangled Banner.
As for the Artemis II astronauts, they were introduced in a news conference in Houston Monday morning. They are:
- Christina Koch, mission specialist. She took part in the first all-woman space walk when she visited the International Space Station in 2019.
- Jeremy Hansen, representing the Canadian Space Agency. Initially a fighter pilot, he works with NASA for astronaut training and mission operations. The Artemis II mission will be his first trip to space.
- Victor Glover, pilot. The naval aviator also piloted the SpaceX Crew-1 mission.
- Reid Wiseman, mission commander. He lived aboard the International Space Station in 2014 as a flight engineer and recently served as Chief of the Astronaut Office.