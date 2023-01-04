Megan Thee Stallion turns up the heat to kick off March Madness Music Festival

Discovery Green was hot, but the stage was even hotter on Friday night as J.I.D., Omar Apollo and Megan Thee Stallion kicked off Final Four weekend in H-Town.

HOUSTON — Fans stood in line for hours Friday for the moment to get the best spots possible to see Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion!

And she didn't disappoint.

People in the crowd shared videos of her show from every angle even as fans got on stage to rap alongside the "Hot Girl" herself.

"We're ready for Meg," one fan said. "We're 'Hot Girls.' Houston loves Meg!"

Everything went off without a hit for the first day of the March Madness Music Festival. Now the stage reracks for Saturday night.

Lil Nas X and Maggie Rogers are headling day two of the music festival with fans being allowed in starting at 3 p.m. Even though the concerts are free, just remember you must register online ahead of time to get in.

The good news is that there are still tickets available, so jump online to be part of the fun in downtown Houston!

And finally, remember there is a clear bag policy for the music fest, just like all NCAA events.

March Madness Music Festival

The three-day music festival is free, but you need to go online to get a ticket in advance. You'll need a government-issued ID at the gate that matches the name on the ticket and they're not transferable.

The concerts are outdoors at Discovery Green, which is right across from the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. It's going to be hot and humid so wear cool clothes and comfy shoes. Don't forget to check out our latest Houston forecast.

Fan Fest

You don't have to be a basketball fan to have a blast at Fan Fest downtown at the GRB Convention Center.

The family-friendly event will include interactive games, celebs, athletes and autographs. We're the only TV station broadcasting live inside the GRB so be sure you stop by and say howdy!

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Kids 12 and younger get in free. Fans with tickets to Final Four or the Astros and Rockets games this weekend also get in free.

DAILY SCHEDULE: Plan your day at Fan Fest

Downtown transportation

Parking and traffic in downtown Houston can be rough on a regular day. Add the Final Four events plus Astros and Rockets games and you're best bet is to leave the driving to someone else.

If you’re going to the Final Four festivities, you can ride the METRORail for FREE from Friday, March 31 through Monday, April 3. The free rides are on the red, green and purple rail lines. You can plan your route here on the RideMetro app.

Rideshare apps and taxis are another option but be prepared for surge pricing and long waits. Rideshare and taxi locations: Pedicabs will be running downtown Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 a.m., and Monday from noon to 6 p.m. Here’s a map of where you can catch a ride.



Downtown parking

There is plenty of parking in downtown Houston, but there will also be a bunch of people, so plan ahead.

One of your best options is to park on the north side of downtown in the Theater District or University of Houston-Downtown, then jump on the METRORail.

You can also use one of several parking apps like DowntownHouston.org. Just click on the garage or lot icon of your choice. Some apps will allow you to reserve a space now for the Final Four weekend. Some will even show you how many spaces are available.

Getting to Final Four games

All METRORail rides are free this weekend and the light rail will take you from downtown to NRG Stadium and back.

You can also catch a FREE shuttle to and from the fan zones, stadiums and surrounding locations from March 31 through April 3. Look for the wrapped Buick Encore GXZs, Envisions and Enclaves at these three hub locations:

NRG Stadium - Orange Lot #13

South Transit Center (Adjacent to George R. Brown Convention Center)

Buffalo Wild Wings @ Midtown Crossing (510 Gray St. Suite C Houston, TX)

Check your hotels for free shuttle rides, as well.

Street closures

Some streets downtown will be closed all weekend so plan accordingly.