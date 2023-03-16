x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NCAA Tournament

Marcus Sasser starts for Coogs as they take on Northern Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

Sasser missed the Coogs' loss to Memphis in the AAC title game.

More Videos

The Houston Cougars are starting the road that they hope will bring them right back to town for the Final Four. 

Their first opponent -- the Northern Kentucky Norse in Birmingham, Alabama. 

Houston got some good news before tipoff. Star point guard Marcus Sasser was in the starting lineup after missing the Memphis game iwth a groin injury.  

The Cougars have gone 17-1 against AAC teams, with a 14-2 record in non-conference play. Houston is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

The Norse's record in Horizon League play is 14-6. Northern Kentucky ranks ninth in the Horizon League scoring 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Chris Brandon averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: J'wan Roberts is averaging 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Marques Warrick is averaging 19.1 points for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out