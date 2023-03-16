March Madness is here! 4 Texas schools set to tipoff in today's games

UH, UT, A&M, and TAMUCC will be in action today while BU and TCU play Friday as the First Round of the Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament begins.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — March Madness is here! Here is what to know, including the favorites and underdogs, key games, and how to watch the NCAA Tournament.

How to watch Texas schools in March Madness

Wondering how you can catch your favorite Texas school in the men's basketball tournament? We've got you covered.

Join KHOU 11 for a University of Houston Round 1 watch parties!

First Four

Texas A&M Corpus Christi: Won 75-71 over SEMO Tuesday

Texas Southern: Lost 84-61 against FDU on Wednesday

1st Round

Thursday

Texas A&M Corpus Christi: Thursday, 1:45 p.m., KHOU 11/CBS

Texas: Thursday, 6:25 pm, TBS

Houston: Thursday, 8:20 p.m., TNT

Texas A&M: Thursday, 8:55 p.m., TBS

Friday

Baylor: Friday, 12:30 p.m., TNT

TCU: Friday, 9:05 p.m., truTV

STAY INFORMED: While basketball is on the air, here's when you can catch KHOU 11 News

How to watch March Madness

Every game of the men’s tournament will be aired on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms. KHOU 11/CBS will have the Final Four semifinals and national title game this year.

Top Headlines

Who are the top seeds in March Madness?

The top four seeds in the tournament are Alabama, Houston, Kansas, and Purdue. Each is in a region, some tougher than others (on paper), and each has had its share of headaches to set up what could be a chaotic tournament. We break them down for you:

EAST REGION: The Boilermakers got a No. 1 seed for the fourth time after edging Penn State 67-65 in the Big Ten championship game, but they face potential hurdles in Memphis and surging Duke. Memphis (26-8) is fresh from a big upset of top-ranked Houston and led by Kendric Davis. Duke (26-8) shut down Virginia in a 59-49 ACC title game win.

SOUTH REGION: Alabama, led by coach Nate Oats in a challenging season, is a No. 1 seed for the first time after sweeping the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament titles behind league player of the year Brandon Miller, who has armed security on hand after being the subject of threats. They will open the tourney not far from home, in Birmingham, Alabama. Potential hurdles for the Crimson Tide could include Baylor, Arizona. There's an intriguing early matchup between No. 5 seed San Diego State and No. 12 Charleston, which has 31 wins. Furman is making its first tourney appearance since 1980.

MIDWEST REGION: Houston (31-3) got a top seed despite stumbling 75-65 against unranked Memphis in the American Athletic Conference title game, minus league player of the year Marcus Sasser (strained groin). They will open against Northern Kentucky (22-12). Potential hurdles could include Penn State, which took Purdue down to the wire in the Big Ten, and SEC Tournament runner-up Texas A&M.

WEST REGION: The Jayhawks fell 76-56 to Texas in the Big 12 championship game and they wound up with the top seed in a stacked region. They will open against Howard (22-12), making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1992. Potential hurdles include No. 6 TCU (21-12), which beat Kansas at Allen Field House 83-60 on Jan. 21, and Arkansas (20-13).

Who is most likely to make the Final Four?

Second-ranked Houston is the plus-135 favorite to emerge as the Midwest Region representative and play in Houston, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. That means a $100 bet pays $135. The next top team in the region is No. 5 Texas at plus-350.

No. 1 Alabama, also the No. 1 overall seed, is plus-150 to come out of the South. Next is No. 8 Arizona at plus-350.

The most competitive region appears to be the West. No. 4 Kansas opened as a slight favorite but now shares that spot with No. 7 UCLA at plus-330. No. 9 Gonzaga isn’t far behind at plus-400.

No. 3 Purdue is at plus-300 to come out of the East, with No. 6 Marquette next at plus-370.

Who is most likely to win March Madness?

Oddsmakers agree with the NCAA selection committee that the No. 1 seeds are the favorites — Houston at plus-500, Alabama at plus-750 and Kansas and Purdue at plus-1,200 each. UCLA also is listed at plus-1,200.

After that, oddsmakers favor Gonzaga, Arizona and Texas at plus-1,500 each and Marquette at plus-1,800.

Where will March Madness be held in 2023?