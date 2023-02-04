Lil Nas X shows up in Montrose after concert at Discovery Green

After two days, the March Madness Music Festival had something for everyone.

HOUSTON — There may be a little break between the Final Four and the national championship game, but that break doesn't apply to all of the fun happening in downtown Houston!

Sunday is the last night of the music festival and country music fans are in for a treat. Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, and Mickey Guyton will take the stage starting late this afternoon.

The March Madness Music Festival has had something for everyone. Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion started things off with a sold-out show on Friday. Then yesterday, Maggie Rogers and Lil Nas X slam dunked their performances.

"Gobsmacked," Breanna Butler said after attending the show. "Chin on the floor. It was amazing. He put on a performance for sure."

Lil Nas X was then spotted in the Montrose area after his performance at Discovery Green, dancing and rapping along with fans.

If you don't want to miss out on the last day of the music festivities, remember there is a clear bag policy for all NCAA events. You can bring small clutches, but leave the larger bags at home.