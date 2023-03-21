It's complete! Updating 3-D March Madness brackets on display in downtown Houston

As teams advance in the tournament, the downtown brackets will update as well leading up to the Final Four.

HOUSTON — Downtown continues to transform into what will be the center of the college basketball world, as we're just over a week away from the Final Four. Part of that transformation is a 3-D bracket!

The brackets are complete at Avenida Houston in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center, where FanFest will take place. It took more than 500 feet of tubular steel to complete the brackets, which show the teams left in the NCAA Men's Tournament.

Though the build of the brackets is complete, it’ll still be updated. As teams advance, the brackets downtown will show it.

There are all kinds of events across the Houston area for Final Four weekend, including a four-miler, FanFest, March Madness Music Festival and more! Before you head downtown, you'll need to register.