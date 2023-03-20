Jim Nantz can't help but imagine his UH Cougars playing for a national title in Houston

Nantz spoke to KHOU 11's Matt Musil about calling his last Final Four this season and about the current University of Houston team.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Jim Nantz is the lead play-by-play announcer for CBS Sports.

“I mean, I watch all the games,” he said. “If I missed them live, I find a way to get the broadcast back, I watch every minute of the football and basketball games.”

But he does have a favorite.

“I love this team. I’m so fired up about the Cougars being back on top of the basketball landscape. We’re a basketball school. By the way, I can say ‘we’ with you, not on national television, but this is our community. This is my alma mater. I was living in the dorms at the University of Houston and the basketball program was embarking on three straight Final Fours,” Nantz said. “The Phi Slama Jama days and here we are back again, not only relevant, but the team to beat. It's sweet.”

Full coverage: Everything you need to know for the Final Four in Houston

Nantz called the Coogs' Final Four appearance in 2021 and he was on the headset for Houston’s last-second win over Memphis this season.

“The last few years, you could see what Kelvin (Sampson) has built; a Sweet 16 team, a Final Four team in ’21, a final eight team last year. It’s a really good team,” Nantz said. “On a Monday, April 3, if all things go right, you gotta dream it. It could happen.”

Nantz, is giving up his college basketball duties after this season to spend more time with his family. He believes the Sampson family's efforts on Cullen Boulevard have been a huge part of the program's resurgence.

“I just think we've got an amazing coach, who has built the program,” Nantz said. “I just like the vibe. We're doing things the right way and this team is poised to do something special.”

The Coogs are two wins away from playing at NRG Stadium in the first week of April, so there's still plenty of work to be done, but as for Nantz, a proud UH alum, when he's not calling NCAA games for CBS Sports, there's no hiding his excitement about coming back to H-Town.

“Houston, I gotta tell you, Houston. I love Houston,” he said.

Live on KHOU 11 on Friday

Nantz will be busy on Friday, calling two big Sweet 16 games. First, at 6:15 p.m., it's the University of Houston against Miami. Then 30 minutes after that game ends, it's Texas vs. Xavier.