Coogs' Jarace Walker says he's declaring for NBA draft

Shortly after Houston was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, their star freshman said he's going pro.

Example video title will go here for this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shortly after the Houston Cougars were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Miami, their star freshman, Jarace Walker, said he’s declaring for the NBA draft.

It was news that Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said earlier this month would be happening.

“I’ve known since the day I signed him,” Sampson said during his radio show back on March 6.

Walker, a 6-foot, 8-inch tall forward, who played his high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida, was recruited by several schools, including North Carolina, Ohio State, Florida and Alabama. He ultimately chose Houston.

UH forward Jarace Walker officially declares for the NBA Draft after 1 season with @UHCougarMBK.



"It's not really what I'm focused on at the moment...I mean I really wish I could do another season with these guys...but I just feel like this is what's best for me." @KHOU pic.twitter.com/2ftLbWYIzK — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) March 25, 2023

“That’s what this school does, prepare you for the next level…that’s why I came here,” he told KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera after the Cougars’ loss.

Jarace Walker on what UH has done for his game that will help in the NBA: “That edge, that grit…all things that I didn’t really do before I got here. I feel like I’ll keep that forever.” @KHOU — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) March 25, 2023

Walker also had a message for the fans who showed up at the Fertitta Center for Houston home games.

“The Fertitta Center was always jumping. I just want to thank each and every one of them,” he said.

Even though he only has one year of college basketball, he’s projected to be a lottery pick.