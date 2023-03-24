Coogs' Jarace Walker says he's declaring for NBA draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shortly after the Houston Cougars were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Miami, their star freshman, Jarace Walker, said he’s declaring for the NBA draft.
It was news that Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said earlier this month would be happening.
“I’ve known since the day I signed him,” Sampson said during his radio show back on March 6.
Walker, a 6-foot, 8-inch tall forward, who played his high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida, was recruited by several schools, including North Carolina, Ohio State, Florida and Alabama. He ultimately chose Houston.
“That’s what this school does, prepare you for the next level…that’s why I came here,” he told KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera after the Cougars’ loss.
Walker also had a message for the fans who showed up at the Fertitta Center for Houston home games.
“The Fertitta Center was always jumping. I just want to thank each and every one of them,” he said.
Even though he only has one year of college basketball, he’s projected to be a lottery pick.
Watching March Madness with an antenna? KHOU 11 has upgraded its technology and is broadcasting on both VHF and UHF. Tune in on either 11.1 or 11.11.